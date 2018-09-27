Rail Safety Week reminds people to Stop Track Tragedies

Rail Safety Week continues through Saturday and Operation Lifesaver wants to be sure that the only things on railway tracks are trains.

“Approximately every three hours, a vehicle or a person is hit by a train,” said spokesman Aaron Mays. “We feel that every one of these incidents is preventable. We want to encourage people that when they do see train tracks, that they think train.”

Though rail lines can make for stunning photography, it’s important to stay off of those tracks.

“All railroad tracks are private property,” said Mays. “They’re owned by the railroad. It actually is illegal for people to be on those tracks. Trespassing incidents are extremely dangerous, especially photo shoots, because a lot of times people don’t even know the train’s coming. By that time, it’s too late.”

It’s also important not to sit on railroad tracks while waiting on a road to clear.

“Occasionally, you’ll come across an intersection and there will be tracks that parallel the roadway,” said Mays. “People sometimes will sit on the tracks while they’re waiting, just to pull out into the highway. That’s very dangerous. Stop behind the tracks and wait. Also, never ever try and beat a train or get around the arms on the crossing. Those are very dangerous ways to get into an accident.”

Kansas’ Operation Lifesaver, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are holding an event Saturday at the Gage Park Mini-Train. The first 300 people at the event will get a free ride on the train.