Rain and thunder Thursday morning

by on August 30, 2018 at 4:42 AM (5 mins ago)

It could be a rainy morning across parts of Northeast Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms move into northeast Kansas this morning – a few may be strong to severe, with a high at 85.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a few thunderstorms overnight and a low at 72.

Friday: Cloudy, windy, warm and humid, with a high at 95.

Saturday: A few afternoon thunderstormsm, with a high at 92.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 87. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 75.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 94.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 90.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.