67°F
Clear
Feels Like 67°
Winds SE 5 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear92°
71°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy88°
62°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm79°
65°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
67°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy87°
71°

Rain chances increase through the weekend

by on September 15, 2017 at 5:22 AM (1 hour ago)

A few storms are popping up in central Kansas this morning. This will mark the beginning of a change to our weather pattern as a low pressure system moves in from the west.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and warm, with a high at 92.

Tonight: A few thunderstorms possible overnight, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: A few storms possible in the morning – and again later along and near a cold front in the afternoon, with a high at 88.

Sunday: More widespread storms possible, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 96. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am and after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 91.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.