Rain chances increase through the weekend

A few storms are popping up in central Kansas this morning. This will mark the beginning of a change to our weather pattern as a low pressure system moves in from the west.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and warm, with a high at 92.

Tonight: A few thunderstorms possible overnight, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: A few storms possible in the morning – and again later along and near a cold front in the afternoon, with a high at 88.

Sunday: More widespread storms possible, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 96. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am and after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 91.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83.