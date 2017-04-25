Rain chances return tonight with a cold front

Clouds will stick around this morning, before a warm afternoon. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm, even with some possible wind and hail after dark tonight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and seasonable this afternoon with a high at 76.

Tonight: Rain gets more likely late, with a low at 46.

Tomorrow: Showers in the morning and cool and windy. High 51.

Thursday: Clearing, with a high at 63.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 70. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low at 41.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 52.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 60.