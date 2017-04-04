Rain Continues Today

There is a slight chance of hail in East Central Kansas this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with showers gradually spreading into northeast Kansas by early afternoon, with a high at 58.

Tonight: Occasional rain and possibly a thunderstorm and breezy, with a low at 42.

Wednesday: Morning showers and windy with a high at 57.

Thursday: Clearing and breezy, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers after 1pm. High at 52. North northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: Rain. Low at 42.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 60.

Thursday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 61.