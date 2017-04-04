WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


48°F
Overcast
Feels Like 48°
Winds West 7 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain52°
43°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain58°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear56°
34°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear63°
48°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear74°
62°

Rain Continues Today

by on April 4, 2017 at 5:42 AM (3 hours ago)

There is a slight chance of hail in East Central Kansas this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with showers gradually spreading into northeast Kansas by early afternoon, with a high at 58. 

Tonight: Occasional rain and possibly a thunderstorm and breezy, with a low at 42. 

Wednesday: Morning showers and windy with a high at 57.

Thursday: Clearing and breezy, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers after 1pm. High at 52. North northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: Rain. Low at 42.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 60.

Thursday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 61.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.