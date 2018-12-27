Rain early, cold late

Rain continues before the bottom drops out on temperatures later in the day.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Occasional showers – even a few thunderstorms possible. Our high temperature of 55 will occur by late morning, with a strong cold front sliding through. Falling temperatures into the 30’s the rest of the afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low in the low 20’s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 31.

Saturday: Sunny. High 30.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of snow between noon and 2pm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 29 by 5pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 22.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 29.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.