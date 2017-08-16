WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


75°F
Overcast
Feels Like 75°
Winds South 9 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear87°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy89°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear89°
66°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy90°
72°

Rain likely, timing uncertain

by on August 16, 2017 at 5:40 AM (1 hour ago)

A line of showers and thunderstorms are moving eastward across north central Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: By mid-late afternoon (if we see clearing), there will be a line of storms form to our west and could become strong, with a high at 85.

Tonight: Rain and storms move out later tonight. Low in the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 85.

Friday: Another disturbance moves in from the northwest with a chance of afternoon storms and a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 87. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 89.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 92.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.