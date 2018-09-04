Rain likely Tuesday

The soaking that Manhattan got Monday will drift east and give us some relief today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning with a few scattered showers and storms, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Occasional rain and storms, with a low at 69.

Tomorrow: Off and on showers and storms, with a high at 82.

Thursday: Scattered storms, with a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm, with a high at 80. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low at 68.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 80.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high at 75.