Rain likely Wednesday night into Thursday

Though we may see rain, chances of severe weather today are low.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms today, with a high at 81.

Tonight: Occasional rain and a few thunderstorms overnight, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: A few lingering showers through the morning, with a high at 84.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Cloudy, with a high at 78. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 87.