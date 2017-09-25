Rain tonight, cooler the rest of the week

Showers and thunderstorms move in gradually from the west this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Becoming cloudy this afternoon, with a high at 86.

Tonight: Occasional rain, with a low near 60.

Tomorrow: Showers and a few thunderstorms and much cooler, with a high near 70.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 71.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm, with a high at 76. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm with a low at 56.

Tomorrow: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high at 68.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 71.