85°F
Clear
Feels Like 88°
Winds South 12 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
60°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain66°
54°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy72°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear75°
54°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy74°
52°

Rain tonight, cooler the rest of the week

by on September 25, 2017 at 6:34 AM (7 hours ago)

Showers and thunderstorms move in gradually from the west this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Becoming cloudy this afternoon, with a high at 86.

Tonight: Occasional rain, with a low near 60.

Tomorrow: Showers and a few thunderstorms and much cooler, with a high near 70.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 71.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm, with a high at 76. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm with a low at 56.

Tomorrow: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high at 68.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 71.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.