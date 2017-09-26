Rain Tuesday, cool the rest of the week

Showers and a few storms will continue tracking northeast this morning across eastern Kansas.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cloudy with a few showers possible today and much cooler, with a high at 68.
Tonight: A few isolated showers possible, with a low at 55.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 70.
Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 75.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high at 67. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 53.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 71.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 75.