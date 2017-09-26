Rain Tuesday, cool the rest of the week

Showers and a few storms will continue tracking northeast this morning across eastern Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with a few showers possible today and much cooler, with a high at 68.

Tonight: A few isolated showers possible, with a low at 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 70.

Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 75.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high at 67. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 53.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 71.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 75.