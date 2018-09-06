Raindrops keep falling on our heads

The rainy pattern continues today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Low clouds and patchy areas of rain this morning, with showers off and on and a high at 74.

Tonight: Isolated showers and a few storms, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Occasional rain and maybe a thunderstorm, with a high at 72.

Saturday: Scattered showers end late in the day, with a high at 70.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high at 71. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low at 64.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high at 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high at 72.