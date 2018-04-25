Rainy, cool Wednesday

April showers are here today.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 5pm, with a high at 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 40.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 68.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 40.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 68.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Wednesday: Showers likely before 7am, then a chance of rain, mainly between 7am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high at 53. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low at 38.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 67.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 37.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 70.