Rainy, cool Wednesday

by on April 25, 2018 at 4:30 AM (4 hours ago)

April showers are here today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 5pm, with a high at 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 68.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 68.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Wednesday: Showers likely before 7am, then a chance of rain, mainly between 7am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high at 53. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low at 38.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 67.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 37.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 70.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.