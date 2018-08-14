Rainy day for Tuesday

Everyone should get some rain today, but some areas will get quite a bit.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Rain from time to time, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Showers end in the morning, with a high at 85.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 89.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 66.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 87.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.