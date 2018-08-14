WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


72°F
Heavy Rain
Feels Like 72°
Winds SSE 5 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm82°
68°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain86°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy89°
67°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy89°
68°

Rainy day for Tuesday

by on August 14, 2018 at 4:55 AM (5 hours ago)

Everyone should get some rain today, but some areas will get quite a bit.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Rain from time to time, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Showers end in the morning, with a high at 85.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 89.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 66.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 87.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.