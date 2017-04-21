Rainy Friday ahead

A wet Friday ahead. Some areas could see up to an inch of accumulation by the time it all wraps up Saturday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, breezy and cooler today with showers spreading into northeast Kansas; especially this afternoon, with a high at 58.

Tonight: Occasional rain, with a low at 45.

Saturday: Showers end in the morning, and breezy with a high at 62.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 69.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 57.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low at 43.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 69.