Rainy pattern begins later Tuesday

A slow moving cold front will push our way from western Kansas and likely be near Topeka close to sunset.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few showers and storms will form ahead of the front and area expected by mid to late afternoon. Becoming cloudy and breezy, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Rain and t-storm chances increase late tonight and overnight, with a low at 62.

Wednesday: Occasional rain and cool, with a high at 68.

Thursday: Wet weather continues, with a high at 75.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low at 63.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 68.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high at 75.