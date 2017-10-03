WIBW News Now!

Header Weather


77°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 77°
Winds South 13 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm78°
61°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm71°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm77°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Thunderstorm74°
54°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear74°
58°

Rainy pattern begins later Tuesday

by on October 3, 2017 at 6:30 AM (4 hours ago)

A slow moving cold front will push our way from western Kansas and likely be near Topeka close to sunset.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few showers and storms will form ahead of the front and area expected by mid to late afternoon. Becoming cloudy and breezy, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Rain and t-storm chances increase late tonight and overnight, with a low at 62.

Wednesday: Occasional rain and cool, with a high at 68.

Thursday: Wet weather continues, with a high at 75.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low at 63.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 68.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high at 75.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.