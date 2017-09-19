RAND Corporation study shows veterans more dependent on VA care if ACA is repealed

As a September 30th deadline looms for any real movement on health care reform in the United States Senate, it’s important to note the impact that such reform could have on veterans. A RAND Corporation study released last week shows that changes would likely increase the demand for services in the Veterans Affairs medical system.

“I think something that’s maybe not as well understood is that, most veterans, even those who are enrolled in the VA and even those who are actively VA patients, also have some outside source of health insurance,” said RAND Corporation economist Michael Dworsky. “Prior research has shown that veterans who have health insurance outside the VA use less health care from the VA.”

For those at a certain income level, particularly those in Medicaid expansion states, that additional insurance has often come from the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

“We looked at changes in insurance for the non-elderly populations,” said Dworsky. “These are folks who are too young for Medicare, meaning they are under age 65. They were really the groups that were targeted to have increased insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act. We looked at what ACHA, the bill that was passed by the House, would do in 2020 and what it would do in 2026 and because there’s so much uncertainty around what the veteran population’s going to look like ten years from now, essentially, we said, what would those coverage changes have meant for veterans, given the population that existed in Kansas and in other states in the year 2015?”

The pattern of coverage would result in less coverage for veterans from Kansas of 5.3 percentage points in 2026, assuming the same veteran population.

“That amounts to just under 6000 veterans more who would have been uninsured in 2015 if a law similar to ACHA’s future provisions had been in effect that year,” said Dworsky. “We were also able to trace through what that would mean for changes in utilization of VA health care. For that non-elderly segment of the veteran population, we estimate that there would be a 1.8 percent increase in the number of office-based visits.”

Kansas is less impacted by a proposed healthcare rollback because it has never implemented Medicaid expansion.