Rare Recall Passes in SE Kansas

Voters in southeast Kansas managed to do something that state law makes difficult when they voted earlier this month to recall their county commissioner.
Labette County Commissioner Brian Kinzie has conceded that he lost the race to remain in office.
The campaign against Kinzie was based on the fact that he violated Kansas’ open meetings act when he had a phone conversation with another member of the three-person county commission.
The Kansas Attorney General’s office investigated that.
Recall petition organizers also raised concerns about whether Kinzie’s family would benefit financially from a proposed wind farm.
Recalls are only allowed if an official has been convicted of a felony, committed misconduct in office, or failed to perform his or her duties.
In this case, the state AG’s investigation of the open meetings violation supported the misconduct allegation.