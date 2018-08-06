Rayford, McCoy charged in Sanders shooting

The Shawnee County District Attorney has officially charged two Topeka men in the shooting death of a Topeka woman in May.

First Degree Murder charges were filed Friday against Rahnel Rayford and Justin McCoy, for the May 13th shooting death of Patricia Sanders. Sanders was found with multiple gunshot wounds at her home in the 1300 block of SE Madison. Rayford and McCoy were booked in the days after the killing, but later released for lack of probable cause. DA Mike Kagay said continued investigation led to the charges.

Rayford also faces an attempted murder charge for an April 18th shooting on SE Morrison that injured another woman, Melody Ramirez. Their initial court dates have not yet been set.