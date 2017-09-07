Be ready for disasters by making a family plan and practicing it

September is National Preparedness Month.

“This year’s theme is, disasters don’t plan ahead. You can,” said Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols. “That’s kind of what we’re talking about. We know that disasters can happen. We’re watching it happen in Texas and Florida.”

Weather is something we always must be prepared for.

“Those are the kind of things that, we can see them coming,” said Nichols. “We know here in Kansas, in northeast Kansas, we have to deal with tornadoes, floods, lightning, windstorms, those kinds of things.”

Preparing your family is the key.

“Each week in September we have a theme and this week is talking about building a plan and planning for yourself and your family and friends,” said Nichols. “Being able to stay in contact through a disaster. That’s sometimes easier said than done.”

Always know where your family members are supposed to be and when they are supposed to be there, so that if you have an emergency, you can contact where they most likely are, even if they don’t have access to a cell phone.

In addition to making a plan, you need to practice that plan.

“No plan is ever complete until it’s been practiced,” said Nichols. “Turn your power off or pretend the power is off and talk to your kids about where we’re going to meet and make that plan happen. Have fun with it, but practice that plan.”

For more information on what needs to go in your plan, go to ready.gov.