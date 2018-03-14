REAL ID being offered at Kansas facilities; additional proof of identity required for issuance

Next time you get your driver’s license, you’ll need additional proof if you want your ID to continue to get you on planes and into Federal facilities.

“It’s a Federal mandate that came out of the Patriot Act,” said Kent Selk with the Kansas Department of Revenue. “What it is, basically, is vetting your legal presence in the United States. To get an identification card that has a gold star in the top right corner, which allows you to use that identification card to board domestic flights and enter into Federal facilities, such as bases and things of that nature.”

If you don’t plan on flying or needing into a Federal facility, you can still get a regular ID.

“Kansas doesn’t mandate it,” said Selk. “You don’t have to get a Real ID. You can use other forms of identification to board a plane or to get into Federal facilities. Most common is a valid US Passport.”

If you want a Real ID, though, here’s what you’ll need.

“You’ll need either a certified birth certificate or a valid US Passport,” said Selk. “One of the two, you don’t need both in combination. You also need to have proof of Social Security, so either your Social Security card or a tax form, like a 1099 or a W-2.”

If you have questions about REAL ID, you can get them answered at www.ksrevenue.org/dovrealidfaq.html.