Recall Issued For Pet Food
A pet food recall has been issued for pet food that has killed almost 30 dogs.
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for some bags of pet food manufactured by Midwestern Pet Food that may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.
The pet food involved is Sportmix Energy Plus in 50 and 44 pound bags, Sportmix Premium High Energy in 50 and 44 pound bags, and Sportmix Original Cat in 31 and 15 pound bags.
At least 28 dogs that have died and eight that have fallen ill after consuming the recalled Sportmix pet food.
If you have one of those products, contact the company listed on the package for further instructions, or throw the products away in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.
Sanitize pet food bowls, scoops, and storage containers using bleach, rinsing well afterwards with water, and drying thoroughly.
There is no evidence to suggest that pet owners who handle products containing aflatoxin are at risk of aflatoxin poisoning.