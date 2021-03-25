Recent Rain and Snow Easing Drought Conditions Across Kansas
The recent rain and snow continues to ease drought conditions across Kansas. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map for Kansas, from the National Drought Mitigation Center, show over 76 percent of the state is now considered out of abnormally dry or drought conditions. That’s the highest level since the April 21, 2020 Kansas drought monitor map where over 77 percent of the state was considered out of abnormally dry or drought conditions.
Over 23 and a half percent of the state is considered abnormally dry or in drought conditions. Nearly 12 percent of the state is considered in drought conditions, down nearly five and a half points from last week. The driest conditions remain in the western quarter of the state along a small three county area along the Kansas/Nebraska border in north central and northeast Kansas. Small areas of severe drought remain in portions of Cheyenne, Rawlins, Hamilton, Stanton and Morton counties.
The neighboring states around Kansas have seen varying degrees of improvement. Nebraska has over 66 and a half percent considered abnormally dry or in drought conditions while Oklahoma has over 36 and a half percent of the state considered abnormally dry or in drought conditions. If you go east to Missouri, zero percent is considered abnormally or in drought conditions. If you go west, it’s a much different story. All of Colorado is conisdered abnormally dry or in drought conditions with over 92 and a half percent considered in drought conditions, which is an improvement of over 95 percent from the previous week.