Recent Rain and Snow Have Helped Curb Drought Areas
The recent rain and snow have helped curb drought areas in Kansas.
The latest map from the National Drought Mitigation Center, as of Tuesday, show that a little over 45 percent of the state is considered abnormally dry or in drought conditions. It compares with 72.25% last week. Nearly 17 and a half percent of the state is considered in drought conditions, compared to nearly 45 percent last week. The worst areas, considered in severe or extreme drought are at a little over 10-percent and cover all or portions of a 12 county area in far western Kansas. The abnormally dry areas of the state extend through most of north central and portions of northeast Kansas. The last time the state had less than 45 percent of the state abnormally dry or in drought conditions was back in late April of 2020.