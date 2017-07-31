Record $3.62 Million Super Kansas Cash Jackpot Hit

An incredibly lucky player is holding a Super Kansas Cash ticket that will make him or her a millionaire times three! One ticket sold in Saturday’s drawing matched all numbers to win a record jackpot of $3,617,726. The winning numbers are

14-22-24-27-30 Super Cashball 9.

The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas, which includes these 21 counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and Lyon (northern half). For security reasons the Lottery does not disclose the exact location where a ticket was sold until the ticket is claimed.

“We’re thrilled for our newest Kansas Lottery multi-millionaire and look forward to meeting him or her,” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Terry Presta. “The first thing the winner should do is sign the back of the winning ticket. Then keep it in a safe place until the ticket is claimed at Lottery headquarters in Topeka.” The Kansas Lottery also recommends jackpot winners consult with an attorney or financial professional before claiming their prize.

After taxes, the lucky jackpot winner will receive a payment of $2,532,408. The Kansas Lottery is mandated to withhold 25 percent federal income withholding taxes on the prize ($904,431) and 5 percent state withholding taxes ($180,886). Although jackpot winners typically claim their tickets fairly quickly, the winner does have 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot had been rolling since a Prairie Village winner won a $3.16 million jackpot on September 21, 2016. In that time, 110 tickets have come very close to winning the jackpot, matching the first five numbers but not the Super Cashball to win a $2,000 prize. Two of those tickets were sold in the July 29 drawing – one in northwest Kansas and one in southwest Kansas.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot returns to a starting jackpot of $100,000 for Monday’s drawing.

In other jackpot news, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $303 million with a cash option of $186.9 million for Tuesday’s drawing, and Powerball is an estimated $261 million with a cash option of $162.4 million, after no tickets matched all numbers in those drawings over the weekend.

The Kansas Lottery reminds its players to submit their winning and non-winning tickets in the new Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes!