Record gubernatorial primary election turnout expected in Kansas

This is shaping up to be one of the most voted in non-presidential year primary elections ever in Kansas.

“There have been 56,067 total votes cast in the primary already,” Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Thursday. “That’s a combination of advance in person and advance by mail. We’re five days out from the election and we’ve already beaten the total votes cast in advance of 2010 and 2014.”

More voters have registered than usual at this point as well.

“This peak is our highest ever before a primary election,” said Kobach. “I anticipate that the peak will be even higher before the November election, but right now we are at 1,801,034.”

In spite of the registration advantage enjoyed by Republicans in the state, Kobach attributes the peak to action on the Democratic side.

“We do have an open race for the Democrat nomination for governor,” said Kobach. “We haven’t had that in a long time. That seems to be driving a lot of Democrats to the polls for this primary.”

There are also primaries on the Republican side including in the 2nd District for Congress where a lot of money has been spent trying to get voters to the polls and this governor’s race on the Republican side is being treated much more like an open seat than a primary with an incumbent, because Jeff Colyer has only served in the office since January.

The Secretary of State’s office anticipates 26 percent turnout in the primary, with roughly 40 percent turnout on the Republican side and 35 percent on the Democratic side.