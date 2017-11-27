Record warmth Monday

The record high was set in 1998 at 71. We’ll likely top that this afternoon. Our normal high is 48.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and warm, with a high at 75 and a south wind from 15-30 mph and gusty.

Tonight: Clear and windy, with a low at 52.

Tomorrow: A cool front sweeps through bringing us a few scattered showers and a high at 59.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 78. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 49.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 58.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 54.