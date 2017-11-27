Record warmth Monday

The record high was set in 1998 at 71. We’ll likely top that this afternoon. Our normal high is 48.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy and warm, with a high at 75 and a south wind from 15-30 mph and gusty.
Tonight: Clear and windy, with a low at 52.
Tomorrow: A cool front sweeps through bringing us a few scattered showers and a high at 59.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 55.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 78. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 49.
Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 58.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 54.