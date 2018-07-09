WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Clear
Feels Like 78°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear98°
73°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear99°
75°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear100°
75°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear99°
76°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy99°
79°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 13, 2018

Records show two cases where DCF was alerted about child abuse before child died

by on July 9, 2018 at 2:41 PM

Newly released records show the state’s child protection system was alerted at least seven times that a 5-year-old Wichita boy was being abused or neglected before his body was found under a bridge.

Records in another Wichita child’s death show the agency received a report that 2-year-old Tony Bunn likely was being abused seven months before he allegedly was beaten to death.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Kansas Department for Children and Families provided a timeline Friday in the case of Lucas Hernandez, who was missing for months before his body was found May 24.  The reports indicating the boy was abused, neglected or lacked supervision began when he was 7 months old.

The agency also released documents in the Bunn case after an open records request and a court order.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.