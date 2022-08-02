Red Cross Has Bonuses For Blood Donations

The American Red Cross has faced a drop in blood and platelet donations this summer.
Donors are needed this month to help prevent a blood shortage…and you might even get some free fill-ups out of your donation.
The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks.
“Type O negative” blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
As a thank-you, all who come to give in August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.
There will be three lucky winners.
Everyone who comes in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.