Red Cross Has Bonuses For Blood Donations

Aug 2, 2022 @ 7:44am

The American Red Cross has faced a drop in blood and platelet donations this summer.

Donors are needed this month to help prevent a blood shortage…and you might even get some free fill-ups out of your donation.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks.

“Type O negative” blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

As a thank-you, all who come to give in August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.

There will be three lucky winners.

Everyone who comes in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

AP Sports
