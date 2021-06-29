      Weather Alert

Red Cross in Need of Blood Donors

Jun 29, 2021 @ 6:48am

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability in Kansas and across the country.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment, and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

Summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, and this year is particularly challenging.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care.

You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate.

However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

