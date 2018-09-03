Red Cross opened evacuation center in Manhattan

The American Red Cross is helping people in Manhattan Monday morning who have evacuated from their homes after heavy rainfall.

An evacuation center staffed by American Red Cross volunteers is open at Pottorf Hall located at the fairgrounds at 1710 Avery Avenue.

“Several Red Cross volunteers from our area are staffing the evacuation center to provide a safe place for impacted residents to stay until it is safe for them to return to their homes,” said Jane Blocher, Executive Director of the Capital Area Chapter. “More precipitation is expected in the coming days.”