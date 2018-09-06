Red Cross to open MARC in Manhattan Friday

The American Red Cross is partnering with other local disaster assistance organizations to open a “one-stop shop” for residents impacted by the flooding in Manhattan.

The MARC will be located in the gymnasium of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball Ave. in Manhattan on Friday, September 7th from 10:00 to 7:00. Trained caseworkers will be available at the MARC to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork and locate assistance for their specific disaster-caused needs such as housing information, groceries, clothing, medicine, household items, clean up support and financial assistance.

Representatives from government, nonprofit and religiously-affiliated disaster relief organizations will also be on hand at the MARC to assist disaster survivors.

“The Red Cross is proud to join our partners in Manhattan to help survivors of the flooding navigate the road to recovery,” said Jane Blocher, Executive Director of the Red Cross. “Already, this community has pulled together to help their neighbors affected by the flooding and the agencies participating in the MARC will continue to be here to help people in the weeks and months to come.”

Individuals and families can meet with agencies for referrals or other long-term recovery services if your family is not eligible for government assistance or if that assistance is inadequate to meet your needs. Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.