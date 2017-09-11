Red Cross volunteers from Kansas and Nebraska deployed in hurricane aftermath

The American Red Cross is already sending crews to not only Florida, but also to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

“Of course, there’s no power,” said Dick Dinsdale with the Red Cross. “There’s very little water, so for our Red Cross volunteers, this is a hardship assignment. They’re going to be down there for two to three weeks working in those areas, too.”

Regardless of where the need is, volunteers from the region that includes Nebraska and Kansas are going to work.

“Midwesterners have stepped up,” said Dinsdale. “About 70 people in Kansas, volunteers have deployed, either to Texas or to Florida. Kansas-Nebraska, which is the region we serve, we have 111 volunteers that are down there now. We have more folks that are going to be heading down. Of course, this thing is going to take weeks. It may take months.”

If you’d like to contribute to the relief effort, there are several ways you can give.

“You can give to the hurricane effort by dialing 1-800-RED-CROSS, or go to redcross.org and click on the button that says donate,” said Dinsdale. “You can donate to either of the hurricanes, a $10 donation by texting the word, IRMA to 90999 or you can text the word HARVEY to 90999 and you can make a quick $10 donation.”

That donation is added on to your cell phone bill and collected by your carrier.

“We need lots of help, because this is going to be very expensive by the time it’s all over and cleaned up,” said Dinsdale.

Cropped Photo: Riviera Beach Fire Rescue