Red Cross volunteers from Kansas sent to provide relief in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey

As damages from Hurricane Harvey are still taking toll, Red Cross volunteers from Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa are providing support in Texas areas that have been affected.

“In our region alone we have sent close to 50 volunteers in the last 48 hours,” said Jane Blocher, Red Cross Executive Director for Northeast Kansas. “About half of those are from Kansas and we have several more standing by ready to leave any day now.”

According to a news release sent by the American Red Cross, more than 1800 people took refuge in 34 shelters over the weekend. The number of people needing shelters is expected to grow dramatically and dozens of additional shelters could open in the next few days. Blocher said that volunteers being sent over will be providing help within the shelters.

“Our primary concern now is to make sure they have shelter and support, meals to eat, safe places to stay and access to health services,” said Blocher.

Blocher said that along with health care, counseling and spiritual care will also be provided for those seeking shelter. Nearly half of the Red Cross national emergency response fleet has been mobilized, including five vehicles from Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa regions.

To help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.