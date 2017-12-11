Red Flag Warning in effect Monday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the vast majority of Kansas, as a strong trough of low pressure sweeps across the Plains at mid-morning. Behind it we will have low humidity and strong, gusty winds from the NW. This will create extreme fire danger conditions.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Becoming cloudy and breezy, with a high at 58. NW Winds up to 45 miles per hour late today.
Tonight: Clearing, windy and cold, with a low at 28.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 45.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 58.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 59. Windy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 27.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 51.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 59.