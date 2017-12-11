WIBW News Now!

Red Flag Warning in effect Monday

by on December 11, 2017 at 5:26 AM (4 hours ago)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the vast majority of Kansas, as a strong trough of low pressure sweeps across the Plains at mid-morning. Behind it we will have low humidity and strong, gusty winds from the NW. This will create extreme fire danger conditions.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Becoming cloudy and breezy, with a high at 58. NW Winds up to 45 miles per hour late today.

Tonight: Clearing, windy and cold, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 45.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 59. Windy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 59.

