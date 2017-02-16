Red Flag Warning In Effect Thursday

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Most of northeast Kansas – from the state line to as far west as Manhattan and reaching south to Allen County – is included in the warning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Fires can start and spread quickly in these conditions. People are asked to avoid any outdoor burning and should make sure smoking materials are put out and properly disposed of.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 41. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 71.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 73. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 38. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 71. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 39. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 66. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 45.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 69.