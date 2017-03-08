WIBW News Now!

Red Flag Warning In Effect Today

by on March 8, 2017 at 6:21 AM (37 mins ago)

A red flag warning is in effect for fire danger today.
 
TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, very windy and warm, with a high at 72 and west winds gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible, with a high at 73.

Friday: Partly cloudy and much cooler, with a high at 49.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 70. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 71.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 53.

