Red flag warning in effect Wednesday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity, leaving lots of dry fuel, should any fires break out.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 68. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 73.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers. High near 63.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 43.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 77.

Friday: Showers likely before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high at 65.