Red Flag Warning Today, Storms Possible Tonight

A Red Flag Warning is in effect to our south and east today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Warm and breezy, with a high at 74 and southwest winds from 15 to 30 mph.



Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front. The low by morning will be 36.



Tomorrow: Breezy and cooler, with a high at 52.



Thursday: Sunny and windy, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 7 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.