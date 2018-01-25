Red flag warnings widespread

Red flag warnings are in place for virtually all of Kansas south of Topeka. Please avoid burning today if at all possible.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 62.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 42.
Tomorrow: Clouding up, breezy and not quite as warm, with a high at 58.
Saturday: Cooler, with a high at 52.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 48.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 64. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 41.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 53.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 51.