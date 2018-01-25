Red flag warnings widespread

Red flag warnings are in place for virtually all of Kansas south of Topeka. Please avoid burning today if at all possible.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 62.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: Clouding up, breezy and not quite as warm, with a high at 58.

Saturday: Cooler, with a high at 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 64. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 41.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 51.