Red Kettle Campaign short of goal headed into final days

by on December 22, 2017 at 9:24 AM

As the Red Kettle Campaign winds down, it is still $25,000 short of its goal with only Friday and Saturday left for collections.

“We are asking everyone to come out and help fill our Red Kettles, in order that we may provide for those less fortunate in our community,” said development director, Shelley Robertson.

The Red Kettle Campaign kicked-off, Monday, November 11, but bell ringing did not take place until Saturday, November 25th.

The campaign ends early this year because bell ringers do not work on Sunday or Christmas Day, so the campaign ends Saturday the 23rd.