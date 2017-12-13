WIBW News Now!

Red Kettles not quite half full with two weeks to go

by on December 13, 2017 at 4:46 PM (3 hours ago)

With just two weeks left in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, the Army is less than halfway to their goal.

According to Director of Development Shelley Robertson, the Topeka Salvation Army is at 49.35 percent of their goal of $195,000.

“We’ve only got two weeks left, and we really were down to five weeks this year,” said Robertson.

The ringers started staffing kettles on the 25th of November. With Christmas falling on a Monday, and no bell ringers on Sunday, as the Army doesn’t staff the kettles on Sundays, the last day to put money in those kettles is a week from Saturday, December 23rd.

