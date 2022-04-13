Redistricting Case Goes To Judge

A newly redrawn Kansas congressional map is partisan gerrymandering designed to cost the state’s only Democrat in Congress some of her territory and drown out the voices of minority voters, attorneys representing voters in two heavily affected counties argued in closing arguments.
The state defended the law, arguing that a Kansas City area district now held by U.S. Representative Sharice Davids would remain competitive.
Wyandotte County District Court Judge Bill Klapper said he would rule by April 25 at the latest.
Regardless of what he decides, Klapper acknowledges that the case is destined for the Kansas Supreme Court.
Three lawsuits were filed, and consolidated into a single case.
Federal courts can no longer rule on cases alleging partisan gerrymandering after a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
That means the Kansas lawsuits ask state courts to declare that the map violate the state Constitution’s guarantee of voting rights, equal rights for all residents, and freedom of speech and assembly.