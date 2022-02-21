Redistricting Court Fight: Round Two

Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to dismiss two lawsuits that challenge new Republican-drawn congressional redistricting maps.
Schmidt’s office argued the state court system does not have jurisdiction to decide disputes over redistricting for federal offices.
Democrats, a civil rights group and a national elections watchdog filed two lawsuits against Kansas officials over the new maps.
The new redistricting law took effect after the Legislature overrode Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto.
The lawsuits argue the maps violate the Kansas Constitution and the Legislature’s redistricting guidelines.
Lawsuits over congressional redistricting in Kansas have been generally been filed in federal court.
Schmidt’s office also asks the state Supreme Court to bypass the district court and take up the lawsuits itself, arguing that an expedited decision is needed because of federal election timelines.