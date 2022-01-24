Redistricting Moving Forward in Legislature

Republicans used their supermajority to win Kansas Senate approval for a redistricting plan that likely would make it harder for the state’s only Democrat in Congress to win reelection this year.
The debate ahead of the Senate’s 26-9 vote previewed the arguments that attorneys for both parties may use during an expected court challenge over any new lines.
The bill goes next to the House, where Republicans are backing an almost identical plan.
Both proposals would equalize the population among the state’s four congressional districts by carving thousands of Democratic voters out of the Kansas City-area district held by Democratic U.S. Representative Sharice Davids.
Both also would put Lawrence at the far eastern edge of an expanded central and western Kansas district.
It’s thought that even if Republicans get their preferred plan through the House and past Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s possible veto, Democrats are likely to sue.