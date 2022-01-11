Redistricting On Legislative Agenda

Election-year politics are intensified by the once-a-decade redrawing of the state’s political boundaries.
Kansas must account for shifts in population, and make districts as equal in population as possible.
Redistricting has national implications, as Republicans seek to regain a U.S. House majority.
That puts a spotlight on the Kansas City-area district held by the only Kansas Democrat in Congress, Representative Sharice Davids.
Her district is overpopulated, and Democrats fear that Republicans will draw out Democratic neighborhoods in Kansas City, Kansas, to hurt her politically.
Republicans must avoid the internal struggle they saw 10 years ago over new legislative districts that ended with no redistricting plan clearing the Legislature.
Three federal judges drew all boundaries, and the state had to push back its June candidate filing deadline.
There were far more incumbent-on-incumbent races than lawmakers would have allowed.