Refunds being sent for EITC, ACTC filers

The Internal Revenue Service, according to the law, began releasing refunds for those claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Additional Child Tax Credit February 15.

“Because of the time it takes for those refunds to work through the system, both the Treasury Department and the financial organizations, we believe that now, people are starting to actually see their refunds getting into their bank accounts or arriving on a prepaid debit card,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “For the people who have been very patient, waiting for those refunds, you should be seeing them.”

If you need to check on your refund status, that’s easy to do.

“The fastest and easiest way is use the Where’s My Refund tool on irs.gov,” said Devine. “There’s also an IRS2Go mobile app. You can do the same thing. It tells you the most current information.”

It will tell you whether your return has been received and processed, and when the refund was sent.

“You need to know the primary Social Security number on that tax return,” said Devine. “That’s the first one that’s listed. You need to know the filing status, single, married filing jointly, whichever and then the exact dollar amount of the refund. Once you enter those three pieces of information, our system will believe that you are actually you and then we’ll give you more information about the status of your refund.”

If you don’t have Internet access, you can call 800-829-1954.