Regent Nominees Take Next Step

A Legislative panel has voted to approve the appointment of a former railway executive, a former state senator, and an educator to the board that governs the state’s six universities after members previously expressed concerns.
The vote by the Senate Oversight Committee means former president and CEO of BNSF Railway Carl Ice, education consulting firm leader and former school superintendent Cynthia Lane, and former Republican state senator and lawyer Wint Winter can serve until their appointments are confirmed by the full Senate.
Senate President Ty Masterson had requested a 48-hour delay before the committee voted.
Senator Rick Billinger said he agreed to vote yes after speaking to the three about issues that included deferred maintenance, what he described as “boys playing girls sports,” and critical race theory.
Board members are the coordinating panel for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions, including community colleges and technical colleges.