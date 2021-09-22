Regents Asking for More Money

The board responsible for oversight of the state’s public universities and colleges adopted a $161.6 million budget request to be submitted to Governor Laura Kelly in advance of the 2022 legislative session.
The Reflector reports that members of the Kansas Board of Regents crafted a recommendation that would allocate $130.7 million to the six core state universities and Washburn University.
More than three-fourths of the funding would be devoted to base operating budgets of the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and the state universities in Hays, Emporia, Pittsburg and Wichita.
The technical and community colleges would receive $27.5 million.
Much of that money would address credit-hour increases and campus proposals for one-time expenditures.
The Board of Regents also sought $2.1 million for Washburn University, $1 million to address high demand in the Kansas National Guard scholarship program, and about $300,000 for the office of the Board of Regents.