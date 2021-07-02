Regional Economic Index Looking Healthy

Since declining to a record low in April of last year, the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, moved above growth neutral for 13 of the last 14 months.
The Business Conditions Index climbed to a very strong 73.5 from May’s 72.3.
The regional employment index remained above growth neutral for June, rising to 61.7 from 55.6 for May.
The wholesale inflation gauge for the month surged to a record high 98.4 from May’s 96.3, also a record high.
Looking ahead six months, economic optimism fell to a healthy 60.8 from May’s strong 88.6.
Other survey components of the June Business Conditions Index showed new orders increasing to 75.9 from 75.0 in May, and the production or sales index expanded to a very strong 78.4 from May’s 68.5.
The Kansas Business Conditions Index for June climbed to 76.9 from May’s 71.8.